NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,761 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.