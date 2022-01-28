SLM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,514% compared to the average daily volume of 249 call options.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

