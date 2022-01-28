Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Xerox has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.