Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 30,220 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 7,370 put options.

Shares of ARKF opened at $28.74 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

