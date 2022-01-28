Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Trading Down 3.8%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 11,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 8,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYNKF)

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

