Piper Sandler Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 24,704 shares worth $350,411. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.