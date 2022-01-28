Analyzing NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

0.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NexTech AR Solutions and Brambles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -117.78% -127.92% -99.71% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Brambles’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 7.71 -$11.64 million ($0.31) -3.61 Brambles $5.21 billion 1.88 $526.10 million N/A N/A

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Brambles beats NexTech AR Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The IFCO segment refers to the reusable plastic crates pooling businesses operating under the IFCO brand. The Corporate segment includes BXB Digital and Hoover Ferguson Group. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.