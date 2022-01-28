Equities Analysts Set Expectations for United Microelectronics Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE:UMC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

