Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SAR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SAR opened at $26.32 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $318.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 27.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

