Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entera Bio by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

