Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

