V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in V.F. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

