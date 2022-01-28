Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

