Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,650 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) target price on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,085.71 ($55.12).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,735.50 ($50.40) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,891.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, for a total transaction of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders have bought 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

