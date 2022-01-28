Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

