Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

