Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. Halma has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

