Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Critical Analysis

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IsoPlexis and Pressure BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Pressure BioSciences -1,105.72% N/A -785.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IsoPlexis and Pressure BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 192.40%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and Pressure BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $10.39 million 23.51 -$23.26 million N/A N/A Pressure BioSciences $1.22 million 14.56 -$16.01 million ($4.27) -0.49

Pressure BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Pressure BioSciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. It serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

