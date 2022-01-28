IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

IQEPF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

IQE Company Profile

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

