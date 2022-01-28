Research Analysts Set Expectations for Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,066,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,511,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,925,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.