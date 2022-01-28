CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

CFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFB stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $68,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.