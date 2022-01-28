Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

