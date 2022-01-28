iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.94. Approximately 702,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 275,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.