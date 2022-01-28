Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 90

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.