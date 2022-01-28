Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 90

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

