DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DNBBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.02.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

