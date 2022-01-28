CIBC Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

EDVMF opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

