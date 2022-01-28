Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $102.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.