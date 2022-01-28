First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

