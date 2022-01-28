FY2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $689.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Berry has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. CarVal Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

