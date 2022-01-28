US Capital Advisors Comments on Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 112,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.