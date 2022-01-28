TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. TCV Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.80.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCVA. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,470,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.