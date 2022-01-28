ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 410

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.85.

ITMPF stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

