K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.