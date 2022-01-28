Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Hold

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCM stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

