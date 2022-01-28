Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.