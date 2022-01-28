Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.26.

BLDP opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

