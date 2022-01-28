GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $63.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.28.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $9,767,000.

