Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of Ilika in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IKA opened at GBX 131 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £205.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.85). The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.16.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

