Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.55.

NYSE SLB opened at $38.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

