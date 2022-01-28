EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE:EVTC opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 30.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.