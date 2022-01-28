Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raised by Analyst

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.54 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $445.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.