Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.