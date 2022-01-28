-$0.58 EPS Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

FIXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,953,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.03 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

