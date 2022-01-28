Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Decreased by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$151.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$158.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

