FY2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Cut by Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.44.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$496.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.63. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$11.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.00.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$340,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,328,271.28.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

