Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 343,078 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

