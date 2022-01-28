Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €32.30 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €32.30 ($36.70) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Aareal Bank stock opened at €28.00 ($31.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.89. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 52 week high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

