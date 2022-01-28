DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.04 ($48.90).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.50 ($41.48) on Monday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

