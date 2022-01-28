Berenberg Bank Reiterates €6.30 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.24 ($8.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.05 ($8.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.