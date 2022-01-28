JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.94 ($7.89).

ETR CBK opened at €7.71 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.92 and a 200 day moving average of €6.15. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €7.97 ($9.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

